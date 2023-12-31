In the heart of the Queen of Hills, Shimla’s historic Ridge maidan has come alive with the vibrant hues of the Winter Carnival. Daily, temporary stalls line the Ridge, showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh. Mayor Surender Chayhan’s hands-on approach has propelled the carnival into the spotlight, transforming the city into a joyful spectacle.

As the Winter Carnival unfolds, Shimla’s iconic Mall Road and Ridge wear a festive cloak, creating an enchanting evening for locals and tourists alike. The city’s allure is undeniable, drawing visitors into its timeless charm. Yet, amid the celebration, questions linger about the necessity and impact of this newfound festivity.

Shimla, in its endeavor to compete with celebrated New Year destinations like Goa and Kolkata, has ventured into uncharted territory. The Carnival, a breath of fresh air for a city steeped in natural beauty, is both a success and a missed opportunity.

In the throes of winter, thousands of tourists delight in open-air festivities – Food ‘n’ Fun, Music, Dine ‘n’ Dance, Comedy ‘n’ Ice-Skating – all against Shimla’s chilling weather. The Municipal Corporation’s efforts to present a different Shimla experience are commendable, yet the devil lies in the details.

A walk along Lower Bazar, Lakkar Bazar, and Mall Road presents ample opportunities for tourists to indulge in local offerings. The decision to erect stalls on the Ridge, however, raises eyebrows. The makeshift shops, selling sub-standard and cheap products, obstruct the panoramic views of Shimla’s majestic mountains and landscape.

As the Winter Carnival fills the coffers of the Municipal Corporation, it also exposes the fragility of Shimla’s historical Ridge. Past concerns about the Ridge caving in and the loose strata beneath it resurface. The juxtaposition of celebrations against the backdrop of a potentially fragile foundation raises concerns about the long-term impact on this historic site.

Dissenting voices, including former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan and retired IAS Tarun Shridhar, echo the sentiments of many who believe that the stalls mar the natural canvas of Shimla. The clash between the festive spirit and the historical sanctity of the Ridge adds a layer of complexity to the Winter Carnival.

In the celebration of light, sound, and open night revelry, Shimla is at a crossroads. The balance between fostering tourism, filling coffers, and preserving the city’s intrinsic beauty is delicate. As tourists seek the authenticity of Shimla, the Municipal Corporation is urged to consider alternative approaches that showcase the city’s richness without compromising its historical significance.

The Shimla Winter Carnival, a chapter in the city’s evolving narrative, prompts reflection. The success of this venture should not come at the expense of defacing Shimla’s natural splendour. As the festival continues until January 4, the Queen of Hills is caught between tradition and modernity, between celebration and conservation, leaving Shimla’s Winter Carnival a subject of admiration and introspection.