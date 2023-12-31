Shimla – In a decisive move, the Pollution Control Board has taken stringent action against Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), imposing a hefty fine of Rs 60 lakh for unregulated muck dumping along the Sutlej riverbank. The fine is a consequence of SJVN’s failure to adhere to environmental regulations and proper waste management practices near the site of the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Shimla district.

The Pollution Control Board, in a stern notice to the head of the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, expressed grave concern over the indiscriminate dumping of muck generated from hill-cutting activities. The deposited material, without adequate protective measures, poses a significant threat to the water quality of the Sutlej River.

During periods of rainfall, the muck gets mixed with the river water, leading to increased turbidity and silt content. This has a direct adverse impact on local water supply schemes, prompting the Pollution Control Board to intervene and penalize SJVN for its environmental negligence.

The notice also highlighted the absence of proper retaining structures and the inadequate provisions for water sprinkling, contributing to fugitive dust emissions. The Pollution Control Board disclosed that it had issued multiple notices to SJVN this year for environmental norm violations.

Despite SJVN depositing the fines, there was a conspicuous lack of improvement in waste management practices at the project sites. This raised concerns about the long-term ecological impact of SJVN’s hydroelectric projects in the region.

In response to the persistent non-compliance, the Pollution Control Board issued a show-cause notice, declaring SJVN’s actions a clear violation of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974. The notice stipulates that SJVN must submit a comprehensive compliance report within 15 days, failing which legal actions will be initiated.

The fine and regulatory actions underscore the importance of responsible environmental practices in the execution of major projects, especially those with potential ecological ramifications. SJVN, a key player in the hydroelectric power sector, now faces increased scrutiny over its commitment to environmental stewardship, raising broader questions about sustainable development practices in the region. The Sutlej River’s health remains a focal point, emphasizing the need for stringent adherence to environmental regulations for a sustainable and ecologically conscious future.