In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has embarked on a visionary project that promises to reshape the landscape near Shimla airport. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during the 52nd meeting of HIMUDA’s Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable, inclusive urban development strategies, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s urban transformation.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu, HIMUDA is set to initiate the land acquisition process for the ambitious “Mountain City” project. This project, with an estimated budget of Rs. 1373 crores, aims to decongest Shimla and establish a counter-magnet city near Jubbar-Hatti Airport, breathing new life into the region’s economy.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister advocated for the implementation of cutting-edge construction techniques and the utilization of IT platforms to improve HIMUDA’s services and public outreach. He also recommended the adoption of electronic measurement books (e-MBs) to streamline record-keeping, reducing reliance on physical documentation. The meeting further directed the acceleration of the tendering process through the e-tendering system, aligning with the latest government guidelines.

In line with the vision of sustainable urban development, the Board of Directors underscored the importance of improving the sizes and user-friendliness of flats in HIMUDA projects. Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed all ongoing HIMUDA projects, providing necessary guidance to ensure competitive performance and innovative initiatives.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the approval of a One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy, benefiting allottees across the state who had been facing disputes over payment dues. This policy offers them the opportunity to settle their long-pending payment dues at a significantly reduced rate, alleviating the financial burden on the public while consolidating resources for HIMUDA’s future projects. The Board also directed the regularization of building attics under the One Time Settlement Policy, aligning with the state government’s decisions in this regard.

The green signal for land acquisition for “Mountain City” marks a significant stride towards realizing this ambitious project. The new township is expected to provide a modern urban environment with state-of-the-art infrastructure, incorporating advanced seismic technology. “Mountain City” promises to invigorate economic activities and employment opportunities in the region while addressing the congestion issues in Shimla.

As the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority takes bold steps towards sustainable and inclusive urban development, the future of housing and urban infrastructure in the state looks promising. The launch of “Mountain City” near Shimla airport is not just a development project; it’s a vision for a brighter, more sustainable future for the people of Himachal Pradesh.