Shimla – In a strategic move, the Himachal Pradesh state government has announced the appointment of Yashwant Chhajta as the Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA). The Urban Development Department issued an official notification on Tuesday, confirming Chhajta’s new role. During the tenure of Virbhadra Singh, Chhajta had already served a role as the Vice-President of HIMUDA.

Chhajta, known for his association with the state president Pratibha Singh, has now been entrusted with this responsibility under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. This move has sparked speculation of potential appointments in various other corporations and boards.

Political insiders hint at the possibility of a broader coronation within the party, with discussions already underway regarding the appointment of Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen in different corporations and boards. Party leaders are actively engaging in discussions at the Chief Minister’s office to finalize these appointments.

The ripple effect of Chhajta’s appointment extends beyond HIMUDA, as the government gears up to appoint Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen in crucial bodies such as the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Food Supply Corporation, Pollution Control Board, Milkfed, Ex-Serviceman Corporation, and the SC, ST Corporation. This move is seen as a strategic step by the government to consolidate its influence across various sectors.

Yashwant Chhajta wasted no time in reaching out to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, making a courtesy call to discuss the way forward.