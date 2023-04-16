Housing and Urban Development Authority to Construct Plots, Flats, and Cottages in Various Locations Across Himachal Pradesh, with Priority Given to Demand of Survey Applicants and EWS Categories

Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has announced plans to construct new residential colonies and cottages in several districts of the state in the coming year. The Authority will be constructing a total of 938 plots, 1455 flats, and 23 cottages in areas such as Dharamshala, Sohala in District Sirmaur, and District Una.

The development comes as a relief to thousands of people who have been waiting for years to get a plot or a flat from the HIMUDA. The state government has also decided to build a township in Jathia Devi, and the Authority has sent a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of INR 1373.44 crores to the Central Government for approval to establish the township.

According to HIMUDA Chief Engineer Anjori Kapoor, the land has already been selected for the construction of the new residential colonies and cottages, and the Authority has reserved a 25% quota for applicants under the Demand of Survey.

It is worth noting that during the tenure of the former Dhumal government, applications were sought from the people under the Demand of Survey with a security of five thousand rupees each. However, due to delays and other issues, many people withdrew their security when they did not get plots and flats on time. But for those who held on, the wait may soon be over.

In addition to the construction of new residential colonies and cottages, HIMUDA also has ongoing projects in several other locations in the state. One such project is in the town of Solan, where the Authority is constructing 680 flats in the Sheel and Sanauli areas.

Moreover, HIMUDA has also taken steps to ease the process of buying flats. As per the new guidelines, applicants can now pay for their flats in 10 equal instalments, which will help to make the process more affordable and accessible to a wider range of people.

For those looking to buy a flat from HIMUDA, it is worth noting that the Authority also offers an easy online application process. Applicants can visit the HIMUDA website and fill out the necessary forms and documents. Moreover, HIMUDA has also set up a dedicated helpline number to assist applicants with any queries or concerns they may have.

HIMUDA’s plans to construct new residential colonies and cottages in several districts of the state, along with the ongoing projects in other locations, are expected to provide much-needed relief to the thousands of people who have been waiting for years to get a plot or a flat from the Authority. With the added convenience of an online application process and affordable payment options, it is hoped that more people will be able to realize their dream of owning a home in the state of Himachal Pradesh.