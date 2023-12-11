Shimla/Hamirpur – In an exuberant celebration marking one year in office, the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh hosted festivities in Dharamshala, spotlighting what they claimed to be significant achievements and progress. However, the BJP countered these assertions, dismissing the touted accomplishments as nothing more than failures. Simultaneously, the state BJP staged protests at all district headquarters, adding to the mounting tensions between the political rivals.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his address during the celebratory event, painted an optimistic picture of the government’s performance. He asserted that the state’s economy was on the right track, thanks to the implementation of effective policies and programs. Sukhu expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh would achieve self-reliance by 2027, emphasizing the administration’s strategic decisions and commitment to fulfilling its election promises.

In sharp contrast, the BJP organized protests at all district headquarters across the state. Dhumal, a veteran in Himachal Pradesh politics, spearheaded the protest in Hamirpur, highlighting the party’s discontent with the Congress-led government.

State party president Rajeev Bindal and other BJP leaders joined the protests, echoing the sentiments of the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. Thakur had ridiculed the government’s celebration of failures, emphasizing the need for concrete solutions to address the challenges faced by the state. Thakur continued to assert that the ruling party’s tenure has been nothing short of a failure.

Jairam Thakur pointed to the challenges faced by the state, including the aftermath of disasters, job losses, and the closure of public interest institutions, as evidence of the government’s shortcomings. He accused the Congress of indulging in a celebratory atmosphere without having achieved tangible success, emphasizing that the people of Himachal Pradesh deserved more than mere rhetoric.

The BJP leader advised Chief Minister Sukhu to address these pressing issues and provide concrete solutions rather than engaging in what he deemed as hollow celebrations. Thakur emphasized that the BJP’s dismissal of the government’s achievements was rooted in the ground realities faced by the citizens, who, he argued, were seeking genuine progress and development.