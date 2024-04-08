Shimla – Dr Rajiv Bindal, the State BJP President, launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party’s election manifesto, accusing it of promoting appeasement politics and making false promises to the electorate.

Bindal, in a press conference here today, didn’t mince words as he criticized the Congress manifesto, labelling it as a document riddled with appeasement tactics and deceitful claims. He accused Congress of attempting to sway voters by promising measures that he deemed detrimental to national interests.

One of the key points of contention was the Congress’s stance on Article 370, which was revoked by the central government. Bindal lambasted the Congress for allegedly advocating for the reinstatement of Article 370, a move he claimed would only reignite tensions in the volatile region of Kashmir. He argued that the Congress’s policies had historically contributed to instability in Kashmir and resulted in significant military sacrifices.

Furthermore, Bindal condemned what he perceived as the Congress’s divisive tactics, including proposals to increase reservation in caste census and provide reservation to minorities. He accused the Congress of playing identity politics and attempting to polarize votes along caste and religious lines.

The BJP leader also aimed at the Congress’s position on issues such as triple talaq and support for Palestine, which he characterized as detrimental to national interests. He accused the Congress of neglecting the concerns of Hindus who had migrated from Kashmir and criticized the party for allegedly prioritizing appeasement over national security.

Responding to questions about the performance of the Himachal Pradesh state government, Bindal criticized its handling of various issues, including unemployment and agricultural concerns. He accused the government of failing to deliver on its promises and instead resorting to blaming the BJP for its shortcomings.

Bindal reiterated the BJP’s commitment to development and national welfare, contrasting it with what he described as the Congress’s divisive and appeasement-driven agenda. He expressed confidence that the electorate would see through the Congress’s alleged deceit and reject its manifesto in the upcoming elections.