Kullu: As many as seven tourists were killed while 10 sustained injuries after a Tempo Traveller (UP 14 HT 8272) plunged into a deep gorge in Banjar Valley, district Kullu.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Sunday night on National Highway 305 around 9:00 pm near Jalori Pass when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police. At that time the area was receiving heavy rainfall.

Police and Homeguards personnel carried out the rescue operation. Five dead bodies were recovered and 12 injured rescued after a three-hour rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre, Banjar from where they were referred to Regional Hospital, Kullu where two tourists succumbed to injuries while the rest of the tourists are undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. He said the tourists were from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.