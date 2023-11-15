Shimla – In a visionary move towards modernizing law enforcement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the state’s police force. Emphasizing the critical role of technology in meeting evolving challenges, the Chief Minister declared a paradigm shift in policing strategies.

Addressing senior officials of the Home Department, CM Sukhu highlighted the imperative for law enforcement to adopt innovative techniques in response to changing crime patterns and the rapid advancements in digital technology. “Embracing modern technology and improved professionalism is mandatory for robust policing. Using artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge software in the department’s operations to enhance efficiency was the need of the hour, stated Sukhu.”

The Chief Minister directed the development of comprehensive training programs to ensure that police personnel are well-versed in utilizing AI tools. This move aligns with the broader goal of creating a pool of technologically adept officers capable of leveraging AI for effective and data-driven decision-making in various law enforcement scenarios.

The introduction of AI is poised to revolutionize crime prevention, investigation, and overall public safety. Advanced analytics and predictive modelling powered by AI will enable the police to anticipate and respond to criminal activities more proactively. Moreover, the integration of AI is expected to streamline administrative processes within the police department, leading to increased operational efficiency.

To facilitate the seamless incorporation of AI, Chief Minister Sukhu instructed the establishment of a dedicated team of experts to oversee the implementation and integration of these technologies. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration with tech experts and organizations to stay abreast of the latest advancements in AI and other digital tools.