Karsog – A devastating road accident on Friday in Karsog, Himachal Pradesh, claimed the lives of five, including a husband and wife, and left six others injured. The injured survivors are currently receiving medical attention at Sunni Hospital as the authorities initiate a thorough investigation.

The incident occurred around 11:30 in the morning near the Utak turn, approximately 50 meters from Alsindi, a small village in the Karsog area. A Tata Sumo, carrying a total of 11 passengers, tragically lost control and plunged into a ditch located about 100 meters from the road. The initial investigation suggests that the accident was due to negligence, and a case has been registered against the driver as authorities begin their inquiry.

The victims have been identified as Harikrishna (45), the driver of the vehicle, and his wife Suraksha Devi (40), along with Latta Devi (40), Kaura Devi (36), and Nirmala Devi (56), all residents of various local villages in Karsog.

The ill-fated vehicle was en route to Balindi from the Jassal village. As per report, they were heading to the inauguration ceremony of a new center for the buying and selling of natural farming products in Balindi. Tragedy struck when, only about 6 kilometers into their journey, the vehicle lost control near the Utak turn and tumbled into a ditch.

Local residents who learned of the accident rushed to the scene to offer assistance and aid in the rescue operation. Together with police, they managed to extricate the injured victims from the wreckage, promptly rushing them to Sunni Hospital in Shimla district for medical treatment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences over the tragic incident. He mourned the loss of five lives and directed the authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.