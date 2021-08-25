Kullu: In a major catch, Kullu police arrested one person with 7.4 kilograms of cannabis (charas).

The accused had been identified as Narayan Singh (45), resident of Chachyot, district Mandi.

The accused was arrested on late Tuesday night near Dibba Chehro in Banjar where a police team was patrolling. At that time, police saw a man carrying a bag and stopped him on suspicion. On being stopped by the police, he started to show signs of nervousness and was not able to give a satisfactory answer to the questions asked by the police. This further raised police’s suspicion and the police proceeded to check his bag.

During the checking, police found the contraband and immediately arrested the accused.

He was presented in the Court on Wednesday and will remain on remand in police custody till August 28.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. A case under NDPS act has been registered against the accused.