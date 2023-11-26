Quick Action and First Responders Prevent Tragedy on Manali-Leh Road

Manali – In a harrowing incident near Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh road, a family of Delhi tourists narrowly escaped a potentially tragic fate when their moving car suddenly burst into flames. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning as Ravi Vardhan, along with four family members, was en route to Atal Tunnel.

The vehicle, carrying five individuals, including a child, caught fire around 10:30 AM, creating panic among the occupants. Acting swiftly, the tourists made a split-second decision to stop the car and evacuate. The incident occurred at a distance from Atal Tunnel, just ahead of Solanga Nala.

Upon receiving the distress call, fire vehicles from the Manali fire station rushed to the scene. Additionally, a fire vehicle from the fire post at Atal Tunnel promptly arrived to tackle the blaze.

Executive Fire Officer Pritam reported that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, adding an element of mystery to the incident. DSP Manali KD Sharma confirmed that the police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the car catching fire.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance, regular safety checks, and the need for travellers to stay vigilant on challenging terrains like the Manali-Leh road. The combined efforts of the tourists and the swift response from emergency services undoubtedly prevented a tragedy that could have unfolded near the iconic Atal Tunnel.