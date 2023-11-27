As the nation gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh paints a challenging picture for the Indian National Congress. Despite securing a convincing victory in the 2022 assembly elections, Congress faces an arduous task in replicating its success across all four parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming general elections.

The formidable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s effective delivery of poll promises on the national stage pose significant challenges for Congress. On the flip side, Congress finds itself struggling to fulfill its own commitments, with the exception of restoring the Old Pension Scheme and presenting suitable candidates. This predicament may jeopardize Congress’ ability to retain the support of the electorate in the 2024 polls.

Himachal Pradesh currently has only one Congress Member of Parliament, representing the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency. This seat was won in a by-election after the unfortunate demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. The victory margin was a mere 1 percent for Congress candidate Pratibha Singh. Despite winning only five out of 17 assembly seats in the Mandi Parliamentary area in 2022, Congress is likely to field sitting MP Pratibha Singh again. However, the name of PWD Minister and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh is also making rounds as a potential candidate. On the BJP side, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is expected to be the frontrunner.

Kangra parliamentary constituency poses a historical challenge for Congress, having won only twice since 1989. In the 2019 elections, BJP secured a resounding victory with a significant margin. The Congress candidate from 2019, Pawan Kajal, has since switched sides to BJP and is now a sitting MLA from Kangra assembly seat. With 12 sitting MLAs in the 17 assembly constituencies of Kangra, Congress faces a dilemma in selecting its candidate, with names like Sudhir Sharma, Asha Kumari, Gokul Butail, Raghubir Singh Bali, and the influential Katoch family in contention.

Shimla, once a Congress stronghold, has not favoured the party since 2009. BJP has consistently won the seat, with the 2019 victory with a record margin of 3,27,515 votes, Congress will again find it tough. Congress, however, performed well in the 2022 assembly elections, winning 13 out of 17 seats. BJP is rumoured to consider a new face to combat anti-incumbency, while Congress grapples with the challenge of selecting a suitable candidate.

The Hamirpur parliamentary constituency has historically been a tough battleground for Congress, especially against popular BJP leader Anurag Thakur. Since 1998, Congress has failed to secure a victory in this segment. The upcoming elections might witness a formidable challenge with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, both from Congress and representing the Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency, adding intrigue to the electoral race. Congress, in a strategic move, could field Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri to halt the winning streak of Anurag Thakur.

In this uphill battle, Congress faces the daunting task of striking a regional balance and finalizing candidates who can effectively challenge the BJP incumbents. As the political scenario unfolds, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Himachal Pradesh promise to be a riveting contest, with Congress attempting to defy historical odds and reclaim lost ground.