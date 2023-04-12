Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has dispelled rumors that it is planning to shut down Sardar Patel University in Mandi. The university, which has been providing quality higher education to students from across the state, will continue to operate as usual, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Addressing the press in Nadaun, the Chief Minister stated that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should not mislead the people by claiming that the government has plans to close the university. He further added that during Thakur’s tenure as Chief Minister, Mandi had seen little development and that the current government is committed to bringing progress to the entire state.

State Congress spokesperson Sanjeev Gularia also defended the government’s stance, saying that neither the Congress leadership nor the state government had announced any plans to close Sardar Patel University. He also accused Thakur of trying to politicize the issue of alleged irregularities in the recruitment of university staff, stating that the former Chief Minister was trying to mislead the public.

According to Gularia, complaints of irregularities in Sardar Patel University’s staff appointment were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office by an organization affiliated with the BJP. The Prime Minister’s Office then asked the state government to investigate the matter, which is now before the Himachal High Court. Gularia asserted that Thakur started playing politics on the issue after the irregularities committed during the BJP’s previous tenure in the state were exposed.

The rumors about the closure of Sardar Patel University had caused concern among students, faculty, and staff at the university. However, the government’s clarification has put their minds at ease. Sardar Patel University, which is a leading university in Himachal Pradesh, will continue to provide quality education and contribute to the development of the state.