Hamirpur – In a stern rebuke to BJP leaders, Chief Minister Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh delivered a scathing critique during a public address in Hamirpur today. The Chief Minister expressed his frustration with the lack of response from BJP MLAs in the recently concluded Assembly session when a resolution was proposed to declare the natural calamity in the state as a National Disaster.

Sukhu alleged that BJP representatives remained unresponsive, citing concerns about their central leadership. He accused them of giving a “deaf ear” to the resolution, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the need for swift action from the Central Government.

Chief Minister Sukhu claimed that the Union Government has delayed financial aid for disaster relief. Despite submitting claims worth Rs 10,000 crore to the Central Government, Sukhu revealed that no special relief package or financial assistance has been received. He underscored the pressing need for immediate support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to aid the state in its recovery efforts.

The Chief Minister highlighted the challenges imposed by the Central Government, including restrictions on the implementation of the old pension system and the state’s current loan burden of Rs 4100 crore out of a limit of Rs 6600 crore. Sukhu called for a collaborative effort to address these issues and ensure the well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

In response to the financial strain caused by natural disasters, the state government has made significant amendments to the relief manual. Compensation packages have been substantially increased for various categories, including completely damaged houses, kutcha and pucca houses, shops, dhabas, and agricultural and horticulture losses.

Sukhu reiterated the state government’s commitment to becoming self-reliant within the next four years and the most developed state in the country within a decade. He shared plans for increasing state revenue by Rs 1100 crore, with an additional Rs 500 crore expected from the auction of liquor contracts.