Shimla: The state has reported the highest ever Covid-19 cases on Saturday. As per the NHM report, 2073 new Covid positive cases were tested in the last 24 hours and 24 Covid patients have succumbed to it.

Kangra reported 360 positive cases followed by Solan 317, 269 Shimla 265 Mandi, Sirmour 207, Hamirpur 194, Bilaspur 184, Una 142, Kullu 92, Chamba 31, Kinnaur 7 and Lahaul-Spiti district 5 cases.

The state has reported 24 Covid deaths of which 8 died in Kangra, 5 in Hamirpur, 3 in Mandi, 2 each in Shimla, Solan and Chamba districts and 1 each Covid patient has breathed last in Una and Sirmour districts. So far, 1,291 have died from the virus in the state.

DistrictNew CasesActive CasesDeaths on 24 AprilTotal cases
Kangra3603076814,425
Solan3172440211205
Shimla2691420213355
Mandi2651215312740
Sirmour207118915811
Hamirpur194101555420
Bilaspur184737 4578
Una142107416125
Kullu92501 5406
Chamba3133623790
Kinnaur7173 1594
Lahaul-Spiti5235 1699
Total2,07313,4112486138

877 have recovered from the Covid and active caseloads have jumped to 13,411 in the state.

