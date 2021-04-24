Shimla: The state has reported the highest ever Covid-19 cases on Saturday. As per the NHM report, 2073 new Covid positive cases were tested in the last 24 hours and 24 Covid patients have succumbed to it.

Kangra reported 360 positive cases followed by Solan 317, 269 Shimla 265 Mandi, Sirmour 207, Hamirpur 194, Bilaspur 184, Una 142, Kullu 92, Chamba 31, Kinnaur 7 and Lahaul-Spiti district 5 cases.

The state has reported 24 Covid deaths of which 8 died in Kangra, 5 in Hamirpur, 3 in Mandi, 2 each in Shimla, Solan and Chamba districts and 1 each Covid patient has breathed last in Una and Sirmour districts. So far, 1,291 have died from the virus in the state.

District New Cases Active Cases Deaths on 24 April Total cases Kangra 360 3076 8 14,425 Solan 317 2440 2 11205 Shimla 269 1420 2 13355 Mandi 265 1215 3 12740 Sirmour 207 1189 1 5811 Hamirpur 194 1015 5 5420 Bilaspur 184 737 4578 Una 142 1074 1 6125 Kullu 92 501 5406 Chamba 31 336 2 3790 Kinnaur 7 173 1594 Lahaul-Spiti 5 235 1699 Total 2,073 13,411 24 86138

877 have recovered from the Covid and active caseloads have jumped to 13,411 in the state.