Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh political landscape is witnessing a heated debate as the Congress government’s decisions to overturn several initiatives of the previous BJP administration have been scrutinised. Dr. Suresh Bindal, the State President of the BJP, has accused the Congress government of letting political vendetta guide their decisions, particularly in the closure of the Prakriti Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, a natural farming program aimed at transforming the state into a hub of organic farming.

Dr. Bindal lamented that the Congress government’s actions, such as closing schools, primary health centers, Patwar circles, Tehsil offices, PWD, IPH, electricity board offices, SDM offices, and colleges, appear to be shortsighted moves driven by political bias rather than the best interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

One of the most controversial decisions, according to Dr. Bindal, is the discontinuation of the Prakriti Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana. This initiative, launched by the previous BJP government led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, aimed to promote natural farming and establish Himachal Pradesh as a significant center for organic farming. Thousands of farmers across the state received training through this program and began practising natural farming, yielding positive results. The Prakriti Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana received high praise from His Excellency Governor Acharya Devvrat, who recognized its potential and even showcased the innovative farming methods to members of Parliament at the national level. The compost produced using these techniques has been successfully used in various parts of the country and abroad.

It is disappointing for the BJP that the Congress government has chosen to discontinue this ambitious initiative. Dr. Bindal firmly condemned this decision, suggesting that the closure of the program was entirely rooted in political rivalry rather than genuine concern for the welfare of farmers.

He emphasized the value of organic farming, asserting that fertilizers made from cow dung, cow urine, and jaggery are not only beneficial for crop yields but also contribute to the overall well-being of the human body. The BJP remains steadfast in its support for sustainable and natural farming methods.

As the political tussle between the Congress and BJP continues in Himachal Pradesh, the people of the state find themselves caught in the crossfire of ideological differences, with the fate of crucial initiatives like the Prakriti Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana hanging in the balance. The need for cooperation and a focus on the welfare of the people should be paramount in shaping the state’s policies, rather than political animosity.