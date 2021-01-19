Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has advised people not to take ‘Covaxin’ if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder, are on blood thinners, immune-compromised, or are on medicines that affect immune system.

The vaccine-maker has also advised pregnant women and others suffering from any other serious health-related issues should also not take Covaxin. Bharat Biotech asked to report any side effects to toll-free number 18001022245.

Bharat Biotech reiterated that the Drugs Controller General of India had authorised the “restricted use of Covaxin under clinical trial mode”.

The vaccine-maker said that in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce antibodies against Covid-19. However, the clinical efficacy of Covaxin is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial.

So far, over 500 adverse reactions were reported from across the country during two days of immunisation. Unconfirmed report of two deaths were also reported.