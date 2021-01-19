Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has advised people not to take ‘Covaxin’ if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder, are on blood thinners, immune-compromised, or are on medicines that affect immune system.

The vaccine-maker has also advised pregnant women and others suffering from any other serious health-related issues should also not take Covaxin. Bharat Biotech asked to report any side effects to toll-free number 18001022245.

Bharat Biotech reiterated that the Drugs Controller General of India had authorised the “restricted use of Covaxin under clinical trial mode”.

The vaccine-maker said that in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce antibodies against Covid-19. However, the clinical efficacy of Covaxin is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial.

So far, over 500 adverse reactions were reported from across the country during two days of immunisation. Unconfirmed report of two deaths were also reported.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR