Shimla – In a remarkable move towards ensuring the welfare of vulnerable children, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the “Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana.” This groundbreaking scheme extends crucial support to approximately 2,700 newly identified orphans living with relatives, providing them with monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 until they reach the age of 27.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during the launch of the program at the Ridge Shimla, expressed the government’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of these orphans. He stated, “The Government is committed to protecting the interests of such vulnerable children, and has made a provision for a nurse for each child requiring motherly care and also a matron for every three children to care and nurture them.”

This initiative, a first-of-its-kind in India, aims to adopt orphaned and specially-abled children as the ‘Children of the State,’ providing them with parental care and support. Additionally, it encompasses destitute women and elderly individuals who lack a support system.

The “Sukh Ashraya Yojana” goes beyond monetary assistance. It includes an annual 15-day educational tour for orphaned children, offering them opportunities to broaden their horizons and experience stays in three-star hotels, with all expenses borne by the government. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that these rights granted to orphaned children were now legally mandated to protect their rights, not merely an act of mercy.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive various forms of support, including Rs. 10,000 as apparel allowances, Rs. 500 as a festival grant, and a marriage grant of Rs 2 lakh. For higher education, eligible children can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh, accompanied by monthly pocket money of Rs 4,000. Moreover, grants of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to assist orphaned children in establishing small or micro-industries for self-employment.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Sukhu distributed financial benefits worth Rs 4.68 crore to eligible children. This financial aid included support for fees, hostel expenses, and monthly expenses, benefiting a total of 48 orphaned children pursuing higher education. An additional 17 orphaned children enrolled in professional courses also received financial assistance for their fees and monthly expenses.

The government’s support extends to foster care and sponsorship, with financial benefits transferred to 1,106 beneficiaries, totalling Rs. 2.65 crore. The achievements of 30 meritorious 12th-grade students from Child Care Institutes, who had excelled in their 10th-grade exams, were recognized with laptops. In the next phase of the initiative, 268 students from 10th and 12th grades will also receive laptops. Furthermore, three beneficiaries received rupees six lakh each to help establish small and micro-industries.

Chief Minister Sukhu encouraged the children, emphasizing sincerity, determination, and hard work as the keys to success. The government’s commitment to supporting orphaned children also extends to housing, with landless orphaned children set to receive financial assistance of rupees three lakh and additional land allocations in rural and urban areas for home construction.

In its dedication to simplifying the lives of vulnerable groups, the government is streamlining the process for pension and disability relief allowances, including widows, abandoned women, and individuals with disabilities, by relaxing income limits and simplifying application procedures.

The “Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana” reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and upliftment of orphaned and vulnerable children in Himachal Pradesh, setting a remarkable precedent in comprehensive welfare programs.