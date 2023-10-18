Shimla – In a groundbreaking development for Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the imminent launch of helicopter services to four strategically chosen heliports. These four destinations – Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra), and Reckong-Peo – are poised to become the new hubs for air travel, significantly enhancing accessibility to these remote and picturesque areas.

The introduction of these heliport destinations falls under the ambitious UDAN Scheme, which aims to make air travel more affordable and accessible to the people of Himachal Pradesh while giving a substantial boost to tourism. The move is set to revolutionize transportation in the state, offering convenience to residents in areas that were previously challenging to reach and creating new opportunities for visitors to explore these breathtaking regions.

Enhanced Connectivity for Remote Regions

These heliport destinations are strategically located to improve connectivity for remote areas in Himachal Pradesh. Chamba, nestled in the Himalayas, will become more accessible, offering tourists the opportunity to explore its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Palampur, known for its lush tea gardens, will be easier to reach, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Rakkar in Kangra, an area renowned for its serene landscapes, and Reckong-Peo, the district headquarters of Kinnaur, known for its stunning vistas and distinct culture, will also be connected via helicopter services. This new accessibility is expected to usher in a wave of visitors, promoting tourism in these regions.

A Boon for Residents and Tourists Alike

The introduction of these affordable helicopter services is a boon for both the residents of these areas and tourists. Residents will now have a convenient and efficient mode of transportation, bridging geographical gaps and opening doors to economic development and employment opportunities.

Tourists will benefit from a hassle-free and scenic travel option to explore Himachal Pradesh’s diverse landscapes. Whether it’s the serene valleys of Palampur, the pristine beauty of Chamba, or the tranquil retreat in Rakkar and Reckong-Peo, these new heliport destinations promise unforgettable travel experiences.

Building Himachal Pradesh as a Premier Tourist Destination

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the government’s primary focus is to develop Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination while creating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth. The commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure and improving air connectivity reflects a forward-looking approach that is sure to benefit the state and its people in the long run.

As Himachal Pradesh prepares to become a sought-after tourist destination, the launch of helicopter services to these four heliport destinations is a pivotal step toward achieving these goals and opening new horizons for the region. The picturesque landscapes and rich culture of Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar, and Reckong-Peo are now within easier reach, promising a bright future for tourism and economic development in Himachal Pradesh.