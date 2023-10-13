In a show of support for the state’s talented athletes, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced substantial cash prizes for its gold medallists from the Asian Games. The state’s Youth Services and Sports Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, made the announcement, highlighting the government’s dedication to nurturing sporting talent in the region.

The government’s groundbreaking initiative allocates a total of one crore rupees to Himachali athletes who excelled at the recently concluded Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China from September 29 to October 8th, 2023. Six athletes who secured gold medals in the Kabaddi events were the primary beneficiaries of this exceptional announcement. These athletes, including Ritu Negi, Pushpa, Kumari Sushma, Kumari Nidhi Sharma, Kumari Jyoti, and Vishal Bhardwaj, will each receive a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakh.

In addition to these gold medallists, seven other Himachali athletes represented the nation in various events at the Asian Games. These athletes, including Deeksha Kumari, Priyanka Thakur, Shalini Thakur, Nidhi Sharma, Mitali Sharma, Bhavana, and Menka, participated in handball. The state government has recognized their contributions and will reward each of them with an incentive of one lakh rupees.

Vikramaditya Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sports in Himachal Pradesh. He also highlighted the support provided by the Youth Services and Sports Department to the state’s athletes. Additionally, the three athletes who clinched medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, namely Renuka Thakur, Vikas Thakur, and Ashish Kumar, will be awarded a total of Rs. 63 lakh.