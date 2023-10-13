Amidst the political turmoil that has enveloped the state in recent weeks, the population eagerly anticipates the much-needed special relief package for disaster recovery. The political tug-of-war between the ruling state government and the BJP has left the fate of the package hanging in the balance, causing concern and frustration among the affected citizens.

The disaster-stricken state has been grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic event, leaving communities in disarray and infrastructure in ruins. In this dire situation, the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has called upon the Central Government to provide a substantial special relief package to aid in the recovery efforts.

However, the political landscape has been marred by accusations, counter-accusations, and finger-pointing. State BJP leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition, have taken a confrontational stance, claiming that the Union Government has already provided significant support. They argue that the ruling government is merely playing politics with disaster relief, using the situation to garner popularity.

In a joint statement, two state ministers, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, denounced these claims, calling them “misleading and devoid of any truth.” The ministers asserted that the state had yet to receive any additional support or a special relief package from the Centre, despite assurances and promises.

The ongoing political battle has had tangible consequences. The affected citizens, who have been patiently waiting for aid, continue to endure hardship and suffering. Critical reconstruction projects remain stalled, and the promise of enhanced compensation amounts, as per amended Relief norms, remains unfulfilled.

The population remains caught in the crossfire of this political dispute, and their frustration is mounting. They are yearning for effective leadership and a swift resolution to this crisis, as their lives and livelihoods hang in the balance.

While the political wrangling continues, the state’s disaster recovery efforts remain in limbo. It is imperative that both the state government and the BJP leaders find common ground and work together to secure the special relief package that the people so desperately need. It is high time that politics takes a backseat, allowing the focus to shift to the real needs of the disaster-affected communities. The eyes of the state are now fixed on the leaders, waiting for them to put their differences aside and prioritize the welfare and well-being of the citizens who are suffering the most.