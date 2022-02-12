Parwanoo/Solan: The Solan Police have solved the double murder case and arrested two Punjab residents.

Police have arrested Jitender Pal Singh (43) of Kharar, Punjab and Dinesh Kumar (31) of Ganguwal Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. Police have also seized vehicle HR 03N 3405, which was allegedly used for the crime.

Accused will be produced before the court.

On February 2nd, the bodies of two women were found dumped near the Koti tunnel along the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5.

The police had formed SIT to solve the case under DSP Yogesh Rolta and After a thorough investigation into the blind murder case, the police were succeeded in establishing the identification of bodies as Nisha Devi (27), a resident of Amb in Una district, and Gita Devi from Bathinda.