Amidst growing concern over the surge in cloud bursts in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stressed immediate research and heightened preparedness. This call to action comes as part of the state’s response to the escalating frequency of cloud bursts, which have disrupted lives and landscapes in recent years.

On the occasion of International Disaster Risk Reduction Day, Chief Minister Sukhu presided over an event organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). During this event, the Chief Minister took a moment to commend the exemplary efforts of state officers and departments who have played crucial roles in disaster relief and rescue operations. Their dedication and diligence have been instrumental in mitigating the impact of these devastating natural events.

One of the pivotal initiatives highlighted during the event was the ‘Samarth, 2023’ campaign, a year-long effort by HPSDMA to raise awareness about disaster risk reduction. This campaign leveraged digital platforms to educate and empower the state’s residents, with the goal of enhancing disaster resilience in Himachal Pradesh. It couldn’t have come at a more critical time, as the state grapples with a shifting climate pattern and a surge in cloud bursts.

Chief Minister Sukhu drew attention to this pressing issue, expressing his deep concern about the rising frequency of cloud bursts. He emphasized the need for in-depth research into these climatic shifts to better understand their causes and impacts. Furthermore, he called for proactive measures to be taken to mitigate the repercussions of such incidents, stressing the urgency of the situation.

In a bid to strengthen safety measures within the state, the Chief Minister shared insights on the importance of sound construction practices in Himachal Pradesh. As part of this drive, he unveiled Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials created by HPSDMA, HIMCOSTE, and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Rourkee. These materials aim to promote earthquake-resistant construction practices.

Additionally, a significant step towards enhancing disaster preparedness in schools was taken with the launch of the School Safety Mobile App. This innovative tool will assist educational institutions in developing comprehensive disaster management plans and conducting mock drills. In recognition of the efforts to promote disaster management awareness, the Chief Minister also awarded the winners of painting, slogan writing, and quiz competitions organized by HPSDMA throughout the state.

Principal Secretary Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma, shed light on the ongoing special disaster awareness campaign held from October 1st to 15th. This campaign’s goal was to educate people about disaster preparedness and capacity building at the grassroots level. It included the organization of 146 street theater programs throughout the state.