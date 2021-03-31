Theog: To deal with traffic problems and to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in Theog town, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Theog has taken some new decisions.

As per the new rules, encroachments will be removed from National Highway within the boundary of Theog town with immediate effect.

Persons who will be visiting Theog for work related matters will only be allowed to park their vehicles inside yellow line in Theog market. However, vehicles will not be allowed to be park in these yellow lines permanently.

For U-turns, only Rayi Ghat and Prem Ghat chowks have been notified while taking a U-turn on National Highway within the boundary of Theog town will be prohibited from 8:00 am till 6:00 pm. Unloading of goods within the boundary of Theog will strictly be prohibited from 8:00 am till 6:00pm.

Furthermore, it has been ordered that buses will not be allowed to stop at Theog Bus stand for more than five minutes.

Taxi operator unions will only be allowed to park two vehicles near Theog Bus stand while pick up union has been granted permission to park only one vehicle near petrol pump.