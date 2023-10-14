In a bid to prioritize adventure tourism and enhance the safety of trekkers, the Himachal Pradesh state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has directed the Forest Department to designate and notify trekking routes throughout the state, aiming to mitigate the recurring problem of missing trekkers and unexpected incidents in the region.

The new trekking routes will be meticulously planned, taking into account local weather conditions and the availability of essential facilities like accommodation. To streamline trekking experiences and bolster safety, these routes will be offered to trekkers as comprehensive packages through the Eco-Tourism Society.

One of the key features of the proposed regulations is the requirement for trekkers to register before embarking on their journeys. Additionally, they will be equipped with tracking devices as a mandatory safety measure. This step is crucial in enabling swift tracking and timely assistance in the event of an emergency, ultimately enhancing the safety of trekkers.

Moreover, the Forest Department will provide the services of trained guides to accompany trekkers. These guides will receive specialized training, ensuring not only the safety of trekkers but also creating employment opportunities for local youth.

“The recurring problem of trekkers getting lost or facing unexpected incidents leads to resource-intensive rescue efforts. Notifying the trekking routes would enhance their safety and convenience,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “This initiative aims to mitigate the incidents of missing trekkers and ensure a more secure trekking experience in the scenic beauty of the state.”

Chief Minister Sukhu also underlined the economic importance of tourism in Himachal Pradesh and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting various forms of tourism, including religious, adventure, and eco-tourism. The state government has set an ambitious target of attracting five crore tourists annually, necessitating an expansion of essential facilities to accommodate this growing sector.