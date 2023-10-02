Shimla – On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti’s death anniversary, the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh is ablaze with controversy as 1850 jobs are abruptly taken away, leaving many feeling betrayed, including the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr. Rajiv Bindal.

Dr. Bindal did not mince his words, stating that the Congress Party had made lofty promises to the state’s unemployed youth in their bid for power. During their campaign, Congress leaders went door to door, assuring the populace that once they formed the government, they would provide government jobs to one lakh unemployed individuals. This pledge included the creation of 33 thousand new posts in a state where 67 thousand positions had remained vacant.

The guarantee of employment was not a solitary promise but was made by several prominent Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The commitment had been reinforced through a tireless door-to-door campaign.

However, as Dr. Rajiv Bindal lamented, a year has passed since the Congress government assumed power, and not a single job has materialized. To compound the issue, on the anniversary of Gandhi Jayanti, a day that symbolizes the values of truth and non-violence, 1850 jobs were abruptly stripped away.

Dr. Bindal pointed out that during the previous BJP government’s tenure, numerous young men and women were recruited to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These dedicated individuals courageously served patients, risking their own lives while facing the deadly virus. Despite the substantial risks they took, the Congress government chose to terminate their services, an action that Dr. Bindal labelled as condemnable.

The BJP has unequivocally condemned the dismissal of 1850 young workers, calling on the state government to reinstate them immediately. Dr. Bindal underscored the urgency of fulfilling the promise of providing government jobs to one lakh unemployed individuals within the current year.