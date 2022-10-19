Mandi: Aiming to be the two-time Chief Minister and to change the long-existing tradition in the state, Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday filed his nomination from Seraj after taking the blessings of local deities and his mother.

Before filing his nomination, Thakur addressed a public meeting in Kuthah village and said that the ordinary people will achieve the feat of repeating the government in the state and not the stalwarts.

He said that a Congress MLA had said that when six-time CM Virbhadra Singh could not repeat the government in the state then how could an amateur and accidental CM like Jai Ram Thakur achieve this feat.

‘Let us take a vow that the work which could not be done by the stalwarts in politics of repeating a govt in the state we will do with the help of common people” said Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur said that this time people have decided to change the “Rivaz” and it has started from Seraj today.

“If the work of changing the “Rivaz” is entrusted to Seraj then it is the responsibility of Seraj, to make it possible by executing it to perfection,” he said.

“Today I have the responsibility of the entire state so I will have to go all over Himachal so I leave the responsibility of Seraj to all of you” he added.

“After completing 25 years in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, I have again come to seek blessings from you. I express my gratitude to all the people present and my companions of this incredible journey” said Thakur.

Other than CM Jai Ram Thakur, eight other candidates filed their nominations in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur and Mandi districts.

In Shimla district, Visheshar Lal (53) son of Late Shukru Ram and resident of VPO Khaneri, Tehsil Rampur Bushahr filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Rampur (SC) seat.

In Bilaspur district, Congress candidate Rajesh Dharmani (50) son of Rattan Lal and resident of Village Jaman Village filed nomination from Ghumarwin.

In Hamirpur district, Naresh Kumar Darji (54) son of Om Prakash and resident of Sasan village filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Hamirpur.

In Mandi district, Major (Retd.) Khem Singh Thakur (51), son of Brikam Singh and resident of Khiuri village in Balh Tehsil filed his nomination as Independent candidate from Mandi (Sadar) AC. Similarly from Balh (SC), Congress’candidate Prakash Chaudhary (60) son of Sohan Lal and resident of Dadour filed his nomination while BJP candidate Inder Singh Gandhi (60) Son of Gandhi Ram and resident of Ghatta village filed his nomination.

In Kangra district, Suman Kumar (27), son of Kartar Chand and resident of Padher village in Palampur Tehsil filed his nomination from Bhartiya Rajneetik Vikalp Party, while Chander Bhan (56) son of Bhola Nath and resident of Mandher village in Palampur Tehsil filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Sulah constituency.