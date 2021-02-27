FIR against five opposition members

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condemned the misbehaviour of Opposition members with the Governor.

In his statement in the house, Chief Minister remarked that “in a democracy, it is justified to raise slogans but then trying to obstruct the Governor, who is here merely to perform his constitutional duty, is highly objectionable and totally unacceptable.”

He commented “No member shall interrupt the Governor when he is addressing the House; or display any playcard; or shout any slogans; or make any protest; or raise any point of order, debate; or discussion; or otherwise willfully disrupt the proceedings, immediately preceding or during, or immediately following the Governor’s Address under Article 175(1) of the Constitution and the Governor’s Special Address under 176(1) of the Constitution, and the commission of any of the above lapses shall be treated as contempt of the House and dealt with as such under these rules.”

Chief Minister also blamed the leader of Opposition for manhandling the ADC to the Governor as he was trying to make way for Dattatreya to leave. He added that such behaviour was not the culture of Dev Bhoomi and if the Congress had any issues, they could have blocked my way or dealt with us but not the Governor who was insulted.

Suresh Bhardwaj also condemned the Opposition action. He reminded the Congress for violating constitution and making mockery of system many times in past. In his address in the house, Suresh Bhardwaj reminded the Congress for even ignoring people’s mandate and court ruling and imposing Emergency to save its leader.

विधानसभा की एक गरिमा होती है और सभी सदस्यों का आचरण उसकी सीमा में होना चाहिए। आज अभिभाषण के बाद जब राज्यपाल वापस जा रहे थे तो कॉंग्रेस के विधायकों ने न केवल उनका रास्ता रोका बल्कि धक्कामुक्की पर उतारू हो गए जो कि एक निंदनीय कृत्य है। pic.twitter.com/jlYKizJ5rF — Suresh Bhardwaj (@SBhardwajBJP) February 26, 2021

Later, Thakur along with his ministerial colleagues went and met the Governor at Raj Bhawan.

State BJP also condemned the action of Opposition in the house. State party president Suresh Kashyap said that the act done by the Congress leaders in Vidhan Sabha was shameful. He claimed

“This is for the first time that something like this has happened in the Vidhan Sabha when Governor address was interrupted by the leader of the opposition and the complete act did not end here when the governor was leaving Vidhan Sabha his car was stopped and his ADC was pushed aside.”

He also justified and supported the action taken by the speaker of Vidhan Sabha of suspending opposition members from the session.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress, blamed government for misleading and accused it for choking democracy by denying Opposition to voice their dissent and raise the issues of general public.

Congress Shimla Rural legislature Vikramaditya Singh even went live on social media and blamed government for pushing the Congress members.

He claimed that the video, which is viral on social media, clearly supporting his claims.

This is how Himachal politicians are behaving on the gate of Vidhan Sabha. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @CMOFFICEHP @rashtrapatibhvn, does anyone has any explanation? pic.twitter.com/aRlWPxSDRm — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) February 26, 2021

Giving details of the event, Singh claimed that the opposition members, when Governor was leaving the Vidhan Sabha after reading few pages of his address, had decided to approach Governor to request him to complete his address so that Govt’s claims could be recorded and presented before the general public. However, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj and Minister Rakesh Pathania started pushing opposition members.

Vikramaditya also rejected the Speaker’s decision of suspending opposition members. He termed the decision of suspension unilateral and biased. He questioned no action against Deputy Speaker, who was the real perpetrator.

Senior Congress leader GS Bali blamed the government for suppressing the voice opposition in and outside the assembly house. He condemned the suspension of opposition members. The former minister cautioned to start a statewide protest to expose the BJP led state government’s failure.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against five opposition legislatures for obstructing Governor in the Vidhan Sabha. Though the police haven’t revealed anything, it’s reliably learnt that the FIR against suspended opposition members has been filed on the complaint of the Chief Marshall of the Vidhan Sabha in Boileauganj police station. He made the complaint to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar, who forwarded it to the police.