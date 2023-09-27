Shimla – In a major policy development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today that the State Government is actively considering the elimination of a long-standing condition that has required government middle schools to maintain a minimum enrollment of 100 students for the recruitment of drawing and physical education (PE) teachers. This potential change has garnered attention as it marks a departure from the policy implemented by the previous BJP Government on November 19, 2018.

Presently, government middle schools in the state are mandated to uphold a minimum enrollment of 100 students in order to qualify for the appointment of drawing and PE teachers. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the government’s dedication to prioritizing the interests of the youth and ensuring that each student has access to a comprehensive education.

The Chief Minister directed the Education Department to promptly initiate the process of eliminating this requirement, with the proposed change aimed at expanding educational opportunities and fortifying the teaching workforce across the state.

Transforming Education: A Shift in Policy

The State Government’s move to reconsider the minimum enrollment condition for the recruitment of drawing and PE teachers in government middle schools represents a significant policy shift with far-reaching implications for the education sector. Under the previous mandate, schools were compelled to maintain a student body of at least 100 to be eligible to hire specialized instructors in these fields.

Proponents of the new policy argue that it will encourage greater student participation in the arts and physical education, fostering a more well-rounded and healthier student body. This shift aligns with the government’s broader objective of revitalizing the education sector and creating a more inclusive and equitable learning environment.