Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi celebrated its 9th Convocation with a graduating class of 452 students (348 male & 104 female).

Rishi Sharma, B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering honoured with President of India Gold Medal, while Arnav Prasad, B.Tech, Computer Science and Engineering adjusted Director’s, Gold Medal.

Padma Vibhushan Prof. Anil Kakodkar, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India, Former Secretary, Government of India, and Former Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Prof. Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the Convocation.

Virtually addressing the students at the Convocation, Prof. Anil Kakodkar congratulated the graduating students. He asked students to prepare for unprecedented challenges.

“We are now in an era dominated by high-end technologies like Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, Computing and Telecom, Advanced Aerospace and Pharmaceuticals, and soon new frontiers technologies exploiting Genetics, Quantum Physics, Cognitive and Brain Sciences, among others, would start dominating. The young engineers need to close in the gaps in these technologies which currently seem to be expanding for a better future,” added Prof. Kakodkar.

The Institute has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out in all the streams. This year a total of 23 female students in the undergraduate programme; 69 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, and 12 in PhD programme have graduated from IIT Mandi surpassing the numbers from the previous years.

Prof. Prem Vrat, in his address, said

“It is the beginning of a new journey for the graduating students, and I am sure a challenging, yet successful career path lies ahead of you. I sincerely hope that the knowledge and skill the graduating students have acquired and the ethos they have imbibed during their stay at IIT Mandi will stand them in good stead through the coming years of new challenges and opportunities.”

Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, congratulated students and said that this graduating batch deserves a special mention due to Covid and they have earned the degree and made themselves and their parents proud by their hard-earned academic recognitions.