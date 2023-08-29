A tragic car accident claimed the lives of four family members while leaving another in critical condition in Juneli, Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The accident occurred on the Haripurdhar-Ronhat road near Junaili in the Shillai area around 11:30 AM on a fateful Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Naria Ram (55) and his wife Bimla Devi (46), Durma Devi (58), and Manisha (28). All were residents of Pujarli village in the Kupvi tehsil of Shimla district. The family was en route to pay their final respects at the funeral of a relative in Kalong near Panog, Sirmaur district, when the tragic incident unfolded.

According to reports, the Alto car (HP 08A-5405) driven by Santosh, son of Nariaram, lost control as it neared Junaili village. The vehicle careened off the road and plummeted into a ravine that was approximately 500 meters deep. The impact of the crash resulted in the immediate loss of three lives at the scene.

Local villagers, upon hearing of the accident, rushed to the site to assist and promptly informed the authorities. With the assistance of the locals, the police-initiated rescue efforts. Bimala Devi and her son Santosh, who were critically injured in the accident, were swiftly taken to the Haripurdhar Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical treatment. Regrettably, while being transported in an ambulance to IGMC Shimla, Bimala Devi’s condition deteriorated, and she passed away near Nauhradhar.

DSP Paonta Sahib, Manvendra Singh Thakur, confirmed the tragic accident and stated that a investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise sequence of events. Following the completion of necessary postmortem procedures, the bodies of the deceased were entrusted to their bereaved families.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the loss of four lives in the car accident near Jarwa Juneli. He directed local authorities to extend unwavering support to the mourning families and ensure the best possible medical attention for the surviving family member who remains in critical condition.