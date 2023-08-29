In a significant move aimed at protecting its rich biodiversity and combatting deforestation, the state government of Himachal Pradesh has enacted a ban on the logging of Mango trees and several other critical tree species. This decision comes as a proactive step to safeguard the state’s ecological treasures and ensure a sustainable future for its diverse ecosystems.

The ban includes not only Mango trees but also encompasses five other essential tree varieties: Triyambal (Ficus species), Toon (Toona ciliata), Padam or Pajja (Prunus cerasus), Ritha (Sapindus mukorossi), and Baan (Quercus leucotrichophora). Under this new regulation, the felling of these species will only be allowed with explicit authorization from the forest department and a maximum of five trees per year for domestic purposes.

The ban extends to the export of timber and fuel wood beyond the state’s borders, effectively addressing concerns about illegal trade and preserving the region’s valuable resources.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that this decision is a significant step toward addressing the issue of illegal deforestation and protecting the state’s unique biodiversity. He noted that a revised list of permissible tree species has been introduced, allowing the felling of only thirteen selected species with prior intimation to the Range officer. For felling other species, forest clearances will be obligatory.