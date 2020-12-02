Shimla: There is no let up in COVID-19 cases as today again the state has tested 633 positive cases.

Shimla district has again recorded highest 175 positive cases, while Mandi and Kangra has tested 80 and 78 cases respectively.

1027 patients have recovered today and active virus cases are now 7813 in the state.

The state has also reported 11 Covid deaths, 3 each reported from Shimla and Mandi districts, 2 deaths from Solan districts while one death each from Kangra, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts. And total death from COVID are now 667 in the state.

State has total 41860 positive cases of which 7813 cases are active, 33336 patients have recovered,

Himachal Pradesh has conducted test for COVID-19 on total 5,43120 persons till Wednesday of which 4,99,173 persons have been tested negative while results of 2087 samples are awaited.