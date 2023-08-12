Itanagar – In a significant development, SJVN Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to undertake the execution of five hydropower projects. The combined capacity of these projects amounts to an impressive 5097 MW.

The signing ceremony took place in Itanagar and was attended by Union Power Minister R.K Singh and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN and Ankur Garg, Commissioner (Hydro Power) of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, formalized the agreement.

The five hydropower projects include the 3097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP), the largest ongoing hydro project in India, along with the 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin, and 400 MW Mihumdon HEPs. These projects were originally with private developers but were reallocated to SJVN due to private developers’ inability to proceed.

The total investment for these projects is estimated to be around Rs 50,000 crores. Once operational, they are projected to generate over 20,652 million units of electricity annually, contributing significantly to the nation’s power capacity.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Etalin and Attunli projects have already received approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The MoA signing also marks the initiation of the revalidation process for these DPRs. Pre-Feasibility Reports for the Emini, Amulin, and Mihumdon projects have been prepared, and with the MoA in place, the Survey & Investigation works for Detailed Project Report preparation will commence shortly.

The successful completion of these projects is expected to bring about socio-economic development in Arunachal Pradesh, including improved infrastructure, healthcare services, employment opportunities, and sustainable growth. The collaboration between SJVN and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh holds the potential to reshape the state’s energy landscape and foster overall progress.