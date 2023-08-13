Shimla is reeling under the impact of heavy rains that have caused widespread chaos and destruction. The city’s serene charm has been shattered as falling trees and landslides wreak havoc on its infrastructure and daily life.

The relentless downpours have turned picturesque streets into danger zones. Around 50 trees have fallen in various parts of the city, leading to considerable damage to buildings, vehicles, and roadways. These incidents have brought life in Shimla to a near standstill, disrupting routine activities and creating a state of emergency.

One particularly alarming incident occurred in Tutikandi, where a private bus was struck by a falling tree. The accident left one person injured and caused significant damage to the bus itself. Additionally, multiple other incidents have been reported across the city, where falling trees have led to destruction and posed threats to public safety.

The city’s infrastructure, already grappling with the aftermath of the monsoon, is under further stress due to landslides triggered by the heavy rains. A landslide near the Shimla-Dudhli Road damaged two parked vehicles and blocked traffic, leading to a chaotic situation as cranes were brought in to remove the vehicles and clear the road.

Residents of Vikas Nagar witnessed trees collapsing onto buildings, causing structural damage and adding to the city’s woes. Similarly, a dozen deodar trees near the forest colony of Khalini came crashing down, damaging a car and contributing to the overall destruction.

The consequences of these natural calamities have been far-reaching. Several houses have been razed to the ground, leaving families displaced and vulnerable. The under-construction NH Jalandhar-Mandi via Kotli has been shut down at multiple locations, cutting off Dharampur and Sarkaghat from other districts. Communication services and power supply have faltered, intensifying the crisis.

The impact on transportation has been severe, with continuous landslides occurring on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5. Vehicles remain stranded, and the highway’s speed has drastically reduced, leading to significant inconvenience for travellers and commuters.

Authorities are working tirelessly to manage the situation and restore normalcy. However, the challenges posed by the ongoing heavy rains continue to test their efforts. Amid this turmoil, the Meteorological Center Shimla has issued an orange alert for more heavy rains, with the inclement weather predicted to persist until August 19. The residents of Shimla and the entire state of Himachal Pradesh remain on high alert, hoping for the weather to subside and a return to safety and stability.