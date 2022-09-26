50 per cent tickets would be available at a subsidized fare of Rs. 2480

Shimla: Air flights between Shimla and Delhi resumed on Monday after a gap of almost two years.

The ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air would now be able to carry 48 passengers from Delhi to Shimla, whereas the maximum strength of passengers from Shimla to Delhi flight would be 24.

Total 50 percent of the seats on flights would have a subsidized fare of Rs. 2480 only, under the ‘UDAN’ scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fare for other seats would be determined by the company itself.

Resumption of flights from Shimla has been a long-pending demand of the hoteliers. The resumption of flights will give a major impetus to tourism, especially during the festive season.

While the flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate on all days of the week, the flight linking Shimla-Kullu will be operational four days a week while the one between Shimla and Dharamsala will operate thrice a week.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that connectivity remains a big challenge in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh and the state government was making constant efforts to increase the air connectivity in the state.