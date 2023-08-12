In a significant move aimed at enhancing its operational capacity, the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board has announced plans to fill a total of 2600 vacant positions across various job categories. This decision comes after the approval was received during a recent meeting of the Board of Directors held on a Saturday.

The vacancies span a range of roles, including technical, administrative, and support positions, and are set to be filled in the coming months.

The board has also decided to revise of recruitment and promotion rules to provide more transparent and merit-based pathways for employees to advance within the organization.

Additionally, during the meeting, discussions were held about the restoration of the old pension system. A proposal was tabled to reintroduce the previous pension scheme, which would potentially benefit both current and future employees. This proposal is scheduled for further deliberation in the next meeting of the Service Committee, reflecting the board’s commitment to addressing employee welfare concerns.