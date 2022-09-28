Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated Atal Super Specialty Medical Institute at Chaminaya near Shimla. The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs. 262 crores under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna-III.

The Medical Institute would have ten super-specialized departments with 50 ICUs and 283 normal beds with a centralized supply of oxygen. The hospital will also have nine operation theatres, two cath labs and city scan facilities. The Institute would have Open Heart Surgery, Angioplasty, T.A.V.I, BMU, I.V.U.S and 4D-ultrasound facilities. In addition to this the hospital would have facilities for neurosurgery, kidney transplantation and urology procedures including laparoscopic surgery and lithotripsy, besides Nephrology services including dialysis, he added.

Super Specialty Hospital would also have facilities of GI Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Neurology services, E.E.G., EMG and facilities of stroke therapy.

The Chief Minister hoped that the hospital would provide specialized health care facilities to the people of the State. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to dedicate AIIMS at Bilaspur on 5th of next month. He said that the Satellite Centre of PGI was also being set up at Una at a cost of Rs. 450 crore and the Central Government has provided Medical College at Mandi, Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan in Sirmour.