Chandigarh: Amidst the Coronavirus fear and lockdown, six persons of Himachal Pradesh, stranded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have reached Chandigarh today after travelling for about ten days all the way from Nagpur on foot or by hitch-hiking.

The state government has accommodated them at Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh and being provided all possible help of boarding and lodging.

They have been identified as Surender Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sanjeev, Subhash, Anoop and Kamal Kumar of Chamba district.

A State Government spokesperson confirmed that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has spoken to them telephonically and assured them all possible help for their further journey.

Now the state government has arranged a tempo traveler for their further journey to Chamba.