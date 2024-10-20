In a move that could relieve thousands of homeowners in Shimla, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a proposal to simplify the process of approving and completing residential attics. The detailed proposal, drafted under the direction of Mayor Surendra Chauhan, aims to streamline the approval system by allowing homeowners to submit only the attic’s map for approval without the need to revise the entire building’s plan.

The new rules would make it easier for homeowners to apply for attic approvals and get completion certificates. Under the current system, building owners have to submit a revised map of the entire structure and undergo inspections for all floors to receive completion for the attic. This process is both time-consuming and costly. The new proposal would allow homeowners to submit a separate attic map, with the Municipal Corporation inspecting only the attic for compliance.

Joint Commissioner Bhuvan Sharma confirmed that the proposal is being sent to the TCP department for approval. “The aim is to simplify the process for people by focusing solely on the attic. Once the proposal is approved, only the attic will need to be inspected for completion,” he said.

This proposal follows the state government’s recent decision to allow the use of attics for residential purposes. Homeowners will now be eligible for water and electricity connections in the attic, provided that the structure complies with the approved map. However, this residential use can only be permitted after securing formal approval from the Municipal Corporation.

If the proposal gets the green light from the TCP department, it will cut down the complex and costly process that homeowners currently face, ensuring a faster and more efficient path to attic approvals and providing much-needed relief to Shimla’s residents.