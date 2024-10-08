Shimla is set to alleviate its long-standing parking issues by launching a new smart parking facility. Tourists visiting the city will soon be able to book parking spaces in advance, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. The initiative is part of a collaboration between the Shimla Municipal Corporation and Germany’s Coco Park Company, with the system expected to be operational before Diwali.

As part of the pilot project, the Lift and Dhali parking lots have been chosen for the rollout of this smart system. The Lift parking area, which can accommodate 700 vehicles, and the Dhali lot, with a capacity for 150 vehicles, will now offer tourists the convenience of online parking reservations. This will significantly ease congestion during peak tourist seasons, weekends, and holidays when parking shortages in Shimla are a common problem.

In addition to online booking, the parking system will include a mobile app through which tourists can reserve spots and pay the parking fee. A large LED screen will be installed at the Taradevi entrance to the city, providing real-time information on parking availability at both the Lift and Dhali lots. Tourists driving into Shimla from Chandigarh will be able to see if parking is available before entering the city, allowing them to make quick and informed decisions.

The Municipal Corporation has confirmed that Coco Park Company will bear the expenses for installing the system. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the parking areas, while the app will ensure smooth operation and improve security for vehicles parked in the city. If successful, this initiative will be extended to other parking lots across Shimla, providing more relief to visitors.

With thousands of tourists visiting Shimla each year, the new smart parking facility is a welcome step towards modernizing the city’s infrastructure. This move is expected to enhance the overall visitor experience, ensuring smoother traffic flow and less frustration for those driving into the city.