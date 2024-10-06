Chauhan and Vikramaditya Slam Nadda, Anurag for Failure to Secure Funds; Emphasize Commitment to State Welfare

Shimla – In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh have condemned National BJP President JP Nadda and MP Anurag Thakur for failing to secure rightful financial support for Himachal Pradesh from the central government. The ministers accused BJP leaders of engaging in an “anti-state agenda” that seeks to hinder the state’s progress by withholding critical funds.

The ministers highlighted the central government’s refusal to release nearly Rs. 10,000 crore of employee contributions under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) after the Himachal government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). “The Union government is deliberately withholding funds that rightfully belong to the employees,” they said, calling it a blatant attempt to undermine the state’s governance.

They further criticized the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” – an alleged conspiracy to destabilize the Congress-led government – which, according to the ministers, has failed to gain traction. “BJP’s efforts to grab power have fallen flat,” Chauhan and Singh asserted, pointing out that the state’s commitment to reinstating OPS has made it a target of BJP leaders.

Central Government’s Financial Restrictions

The ministers also pointed to financial restrictions imposed by the central government, which have limited Himachal Pradesh’s ability to borrow funds. They condemned the withholding of Rs. 1,780 crore meant for OPS implementation and questioned BJP leaders about their role in addressing these constraints. “Sh. Nadda should focus on facts rather than creating sensational narratives,” they remarked.

Criticism of BJP’s Disaster Relief Response

In addition to financial constraints, the ministers criticized the BJP for neglecting Himachal’s disaster relief fund needs. Despite the state submitting its Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) claims, the central government has not released adequate funds. The ministers noted that while the Congress government allocated Rs. 4,500 crore from its own resources to rebuild 23,000 damaged homes, BJP leaders walked out of the State Assembly rather than supporting the state’s claim for additional disaster relief.

“The BJP’s double standards are evident—they neglected their duty to secure disaster relief, choosing instead to pursue petty political gains at the expense of people in distress,” Chauhan and Singh stated, adding that the BJP failed to get the state’s tragedy declared as a ‘National Disaster.’

Allegations of Freebies and Mismanagement Under BJP Rule

During the BJP’s last six months in power, the ministers also recalled that Rs. 5,000 crore worth of freebies were distributed, which they said overburdened the state treasury. The Congress government, they argued, is focused on transparency and accountability, in stark contrast to the BJP’s mismanagement, which included job recruitment and mining scams.

In response to the BJP’s claims about the state’s economic crisis, the ministers asserted that Himachal is progressing towards self-reliance through systematic reforms, including financial assistance for women and relief for disaster-affected communities. “Eligible women are receiving Rs. 1,500 per month, and we are working to restore economic stability after the damage caused by the previous government’s excessive spending,” they explained.