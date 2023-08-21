Ghumarwin – In a bid to enhance agricultural diversification and bolster farmer incomes, stakeholders converged at a one-day event aimed at promoting coffee cultivation in the region. The program, held at Ghumarwin, was orchestrated by the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri, a prominent college under the patronage of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The event, supported by the National Agricultural Higher Educational Project’s Institutional Development Plan, brought together an array of participants, including coffee cultivators, scientists, industry mavens, and aspiring agriculturalists, all poised to deliberate on the potential of coffee farming in Himachal Pradesh.

The event’s focal point was to explore avenues for large-scale coffee cultivation in Himachal Pradesh while building upon existing groundwork in the domain. Addressing the gathering, Rajesh Dharmani, the Chief Guest and MLA of Ghumarwin, acknowledged previous strides in coffee cultivation within the state. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among various stakeholders to propel this initiative forward for the welfare of the farming community. Dharmani revealed that partnerships between farmers, university scientists, and industry experts were in the offing, aimed at addressing challenges and capitalizing on the prospects presented by coffee cultivation. He also hinted at the possibility of establishing coffee-based farmer clusters to amplify market presence and profits.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel affirmed the university’s support in bolstering coffee cultivation efforts. Prof. Chandel elucidated that coffee cultivation holds the potential to diversify agricultural landscapes and augment farmers’ economic prospects. Plans are underway to establish a research-focused demonstration block at COH&F Neri to identify optimal coffee varieties for diverse geographic regions within the state. Postgraduate and doctoral students from the university will also be enlisted to tackle coffee-related research problems, intensifying research initiatives in the field.

As the event progressed, coffee experts and entrepreneurs from around the nation shared insights and perspectives on coffee farming in the area. India’s current contribution to global coffee production, a mere 3 percent, was flagged by these experts. Highlighting the significance of coffee exports, which constitute approximately 85 percent of the total output and contribute significantly to the nation’s revenue, these stakeholders underlined the potential economic gains associated with coffee cultivation.

During the event, in-depth presentations were provided by coffee enthusiasts Sven Vincent Goveas, Priyanka Vas Naik, and Aveen Rodrigues. These presentations encompassed an array of topics including climatic considerations, diverse coffee varieties, harvesting techniques, and companion crops that can complement coffee growth for supplementary income. Dr. Arun Bhardwaj, Founder of Happiness Technology in Bangalore, elaborated on innovative branding strategies adopted by coffee cultivators to enhance the market value of their yields.