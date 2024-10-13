Shimla’s iconic Ridge Maidan, which has been facing the threat of sinking for years, is undergoing significant stabilization work with the use of advanced Self Drilling Anchors (SDA) technology. The Public Works Department, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is leading this Rs 68 crore project, which is expected to be completed by December. The aim is to not only secure the Ridge but also expand it by 11 meters, providing additional space and enhancing its safety.

The project, launched under the Smart City Mission in 2021, involves installing more than 1,000 piles—deep iron pipes reinforced with rods and filled with concrete—along the mountain’s sides to strengthen the unstable soil and prevent future collapses. In addition to these piles, SDA fasteners are being used to anchor rods into the mountain’s structure, creating a robust foundation that will stabilize the ground and ensure long-term structural integrity.

SDA technology is particularly effective for this kind of terrain, as it allows the insertion of rods deep into the mountain with precision. This system is crucial in securing the Ridge, which has long been a cause for concern due to its vulnerability to subsidence and potential collapse.

As part of the stabilization plan, a new viewpoint, similar to the Padmadev Complex, is also being constructed to offer tourists a scenic view of the city once the project is complete. The widened Ridge will be more secure and accommodate a new complex for commercial and recreational purposes.

The Municipal Corporation has submitted a proposal to the State Heritage Committee for approval, which outlines the use of the new complex. The lower floors will house commercial establishments, while the upper floors will be dedicated to children’s entertainment.

With the completion of this stabilization project, Shimla’s Ridge Maidan will become safer and more visitor-friendly, preserving its historical significance for generations to come.