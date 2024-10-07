Shimla – In a sharp retort to Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the state’s financial rights, rejecting Nadda’s recent assertion that the Himachal government cannot function for even a day without the Centre’s help. Sukhu emphasized that Himachal Pradesh is part of the federal structure of India and its rightful share of central taxes and grants is not charity but a constitutional obligation.

“Nadda ji should understand that we are part of a federal structure. The Centre collects taxes from states like Himachal, and we are entitled to our share. This is not charity, it’s our right,” said CM Sukhu, responding to Nadda’s earlier comment. The Chief Minister added that such remarks are inappropriate, especially coming from a leader who holds dual roles as the Union Health Minister and the BJP’s National President.

Responding to allegations from the BJP regarding new taxes, including a so-called “toilet seat tax,” CM Sukhu refuted these claims, calling them baseless. He stated that no new taxes on water or toilet usage had been imposed, nor had electricity subsidies been cut. “These are false claims being spread by the BJP to influence the Haryana elections,” the Chief Minister alleged.

He further criticized the BJP for misleading the public and reiterated that his government has not burdened the people with new taxes. “No fees for water or toilet seats have been levied, and electricity subsidies remain intact,” Sukhu clarified.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to rebuilding the healthcare infrastructure and addressing the issues inherited from the previous administration. “We are focused on strengthening our health institutions, ensuring they meet world-class standards,” Sukhu said.

Targetting the previous BJP-led state government, CM Sukhu accused it of failing to invest adequately in healthcare. “The former BJP government left the health sector in shambles. It will take time to fix the damage they have done, but we are committed to reviving it,” Sukhu remarked.

He outlined his government’s ongoing efforts to reform the healthcare system, mentioning that significant changes will be seen within a year. The government has already approved 400 posts for staff nurses and is in the process of recruiting additional doctors to improve the doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios at key institutions like Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Tanda Medical College.