Shimla – In a concerted effort to reduce noise pollution and enhance road safety, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch a crackdown on drivers using pressure horns in Shimla. This initiative will see the Pollution Control Board, Police and Transport Department working together in a city-wide campaign.

The campaign aims not only to enforce the ban on pressure horns but also to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of excessive honking. Vehicles equipped with pressure horns will be thoroughly checked, and the offending devices will be removed on the spot.

The campaign has been discussed in the recent review meeting of the Himachal Transport Development and Road Safety Council, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. He emphasized the need for a no-horn awareness program and directed the Pollution Control Board to spearhead this initiative.

Shimla’s compact geography and the presence of numerous educational institutions, government offices, and hospitals along its main roads make it particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of noise pollution. The persistent use of pressure horns not only disturbs patients and students but also poses a significant risk of road accidents by distracting other drivers.

As the departments finalize their preparations, the campaign is expected to roll out soon, bringing a much-needed respite to the city’s residents and ensuring a safer, quieter environment.