Shimla – In a shocking turn of events, a young woman in Shimla reportedly ingested a plastic bag filled with “Chitta,” a dangerous synthetic drug, upon encountering the police during a routine checkpoint. This bizarre incident unfolded on the night of August 16, culminating in the woman’s medical treatment and the subsequent arrest of four other youths.

The incident took place during a routine police check near suburban Dhali, when law enforcement personnel set up a checkpoint, commonly referred to as a “naka,” to inspect passing vehicles. Among those halted for questioning were Mukul Sharma (20) from Shalaghat Arki District Solan, Happy Chandel (27) from Deha Theog, Sourav Panwar (24) from Dharampur Tehsil Theog, Harsh (22) from Janedghat Tehsil Junga, and Shaheen Sultan, also known as Shalu (26), from Mahasu Tehsil Kotkhai.

In a stunning and unexpected development, Shalu, the 26-year-old woman, reportedly ingested a plastic bag in a desperate attempt to evade the police officers’ scrutiny. Suspecting the contents to be the illicit and highly potent drug “Chitta,” the police promptly transported Shalu to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. Medical professionals at IGMC successfully removed the plastic sac from Shalu’s body through an endoscopic procedure, revealing a shocking discovery of 7.60 grams of chitta within the bag.

Following Shalu’s medical treatment, the police arrested all five individuals involved in the incident. The accused were presented before a court, where they were subsequently remanded into police custody for further investigation. This unprecedented occurrence marks the first instance of an accused individual resorting to swallowing drugs, particularly “Chitta,” in the state.

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement officials are diligently working to gather additional information about the incident and the individuals involved. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the arrested woman, Shalu, has a history of charges related to chitta possession and distribution. The police have also impounded the vehicle that the suspects were travelling in at the time of their apprehension.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunil reported that the interrogation of the accused is ongoing, with efforts to uncover any potential associates or contacts related to the group.