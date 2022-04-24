Shimla: After some defused explosives were recovered in Singha village in Haroli Tehsil, district Una, Himachal Pradesh police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The SIT is headed by Commandant, 1st Indian Reserve Batallion (IRbBn) Vimukt Ranjan. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Una Praveen Dhiman and ASP Kullu Sagar Chander have been appointed as members of the SIT.

The SIT has been directed to investigate the case thoroughly and expeditiously and to update the police headquarters with regard to the progress of the investigation periodically.

The SIT will also investigate this case from the angle of possibilities and linkage with the blast that took place in a vehicle in the Kullu district on January 28.

On Saturday, Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb from a well in Singha village. Police had also arrested the accused Amandeep for allegedly hiding the explosive.