New Delhi – In a significant effort to address the concerns of Spiti Valley’s residents and boost the region’s infrastructural development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today to press for the urgent relocation of the Ammunition Depot Powari.

Situated in close proximity to the 450 MW Shongtong Karcham hydel project on the left bank of River Satluj, the current location of the ammunition depot poses challenges to the excavation work for the hydel project’s silt flushing tunnel. Due to safety restrictions, the excavation work from the inlet portal has been impacted, hindering the progress of the project.

To overcome this critical hurdle, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the Union Defense Minister for the swift relocation of the Ammunition Depot Powari. During the meeting, he presented the alternative sites identified by the state government, emphasizing their suitability for relocation.

“We have identified two viable sites for the relocation of the Ammunition Depot Powari, and the state government is fully committed to providing the necessary land. The prompt relocation of the depot will pave the way for uninterrupted excavation work on the silt flushing tunnel and ensure the successful completion of the hydel project,” said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Shongtong Karcham hydel project is of great importance to the region as it will generate 450 MW of power, contributing significantly to the state’s energy requirements. However, the delay caused by the limitations of excavation from the inlet portal has raised concerns about the project’s timely completion.

The Union Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh assured all possible assistance in the matter. He recognized the strategic significance of the hydel project and acknowledged the importance of timely completion.